Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row: Three Designers Put Their Spin on Fall Fashion

If your fall vibe leans more towards vibrant prints and dramatic silhouettes, check out Harbison’s romantic capsule. Partly drawing from designer Charles Elliott Harbison’s working-class mother, he created pieces for women’s day-to-day life that exude joy.“I was centrally inspired by a piece by Simon Maris, ‘Portrait of a Young Black Woman’ (1890), where the young woman's eyes reflect innocence and curiosity, which I find so beautiful in my incredible Harbison customers,” he told Refinery29. “Abstract color-blocking and optimistic florals help me tell the story of an ingénue with a curious gaze on the world.”The stand-out poppy prints can be found across a pleated maxi dress, a matching pants set, and silk scarves . If you’re intrigued by 2024’s standout color (or the editor-approved red-and-pink combination ), mix and match this capsule’s blouses, sweater vests, pencil skirts, and scarves — then top off your look with a versatile trench coat and gold pendant necklace.