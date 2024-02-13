Ever since the Barbiecore aesthetic entered our world, the color pink has reached new heights. Graduating from its girlhood symbolism, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie inspired people of all ages to bask in the pure joy of wearing pink. Now it’s time to take things up a notch and embrace one of the more “controversial” color pairings: red and pink.
Reminiscent of the Valentine’s Day cards and bags of sweets we used to exchange with our childhood friends, this color palette might feel more in-your-face on paper than it actually is. Take the spring 2024 runways for instance, where the two were styled effortlessly together on multiple occasions. Scandi designer Cecilie Bahnsen, known for her romantic and sculptural silhouettes, debuted an ultra-feminine hot-pink and coral-red dress back in September (and paired it with black socks and trainers for the cool girl effect). Sandy Liang went for picnic vibes with a baby pink gingham vest, matching floral hair clip, and red pleated skirt.
Despite what our reluctant minds might tell us, the color red and pink can be effortless, stylish, and mature. And if TikTok’s impact on the celebration of personal style can teach us anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as too much. A lesson we can take into all areas of our lives? We think so. So grab your salmons and bubble gums, your crimsons and corals, and join us on the bright side — for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Scroll on to see how five Refinery29 editors and writers are adopting the red-and-pink color palette to fit their individual styles.
Red & Pink Outfit Idea: Jacket & Rosette Necklace
“What I love about building outfits is that every day is an opportunity to play with different styles and aesthetics. Life’s too short to stick to the same outfit formulas all the time! While the pink-and-red brief had my mind spinning with options, I ended up deciding on this casual yet romantic vibe. I paired my favorite vintage blazer (red hot, like my love for thrifting) with my mini Axel Arigato shopping bag, which is sadly now sold out, and a rosette necklace, which came as part of a Superdown co-ord set. She’s ready to bat her eyelashes for free drinks while equally down to dance all night.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
Red & Pink Outfit Idea: Bright Sweater & Tights
“I’ll be honest, I was never a pink gal. But I’ve slowly been getting into the color these last few years as my love for Barbie sparked my interest in wearing pink more frequently. In honor of Valentine’s Day, I put together this red-and-pink outfit to test the waters. I paired a fuzzy red keyhole sweater (that I wore for Christmas) with red tights and pink accessories — a pink acrylic headband, flower hoops, and a heart-shaped handle bag that I was gifted from a Truly x Barbie collab, which added a touch of sweetness to my otherwise bold outfit. This look is certainly not for those who are scared of color, and it made me uncomfortable at first, but the compliments I received while wearing it made it all worth it in the end.”
— Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Red & Pink Outfit Idea: Floral Dress & Heels
“I am late to the red-and-pink party. Before the last few seasons of runway shows, I didn’t think it was a color palette that worked for my more restrained, minimalist style. Now, I find it quite refreshing and fun, especially during Valentine’s Day or on date night. While this vintage-esque dress already has both colors in it and doesn’t require further styling, I wanted to bring out the pinks in the flower print, pairing it with a cozy sweater (which also helps dress down the look for a more casual occasion) and pumps in rosy hues.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
Red & Pink Outfit Idea: Heart Sweater & Jeans
“This is a casual take on Valentine’s Day — perfect for a walk in the park or something else lowkey, either solo or with a date. I love light pink and red together, especially on this short-sleeve heart sweater from Zara last season. Pairing the bright colors with jeans makes it feel more wearable, with a bit of cheeky midriff. Plus, the shacket gives me that extra bit of warmth, which is needed in February. We’re comfortable and flirty!” — Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
Red & Pink Outfit Idea: Suit & Heart-Shaped Sunnies
“My wardrobe consists mostly of neutrals, so for my Valentine’s Day fit, I picked a salmon co-ord set from Artizia (now sold out) with a cropped jacket and wide-legged pants that I’ve had in my closet for a couple of years. This suit has more of a summery vibe so usually I’d style it with chunky sandals or Reeboks and a white tee, but for date night, I chose my snakeskin Schutz boots and my old faithful pink-and red Miu Miu clutch. I accessorized with some festive heart-shaped shades and M.A.C’s Russian Red to add a bit of irreverence to the look.” — Carli Whitwell, Senior Director of Editorial
