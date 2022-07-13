Hotter-Than-Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Year: What’s The Allure?

Culturally, pink is a lot newer. Since color trends always start with the Adamic act of naming, it’s worth noting that pink is a rather unique color, linguistically. While Russian, for example, has two separate words for both blue and light blue, English doesn’t typically distinguish between principle hues and their paler variants. In the 17th century, this changed with the emergence of the word “pink.” The color (a lighter shade of red) is named for a flower: pinks are a family of flowers that include carnations, sweet williams, “maiden pinks,” among others. These flowers were, in turn, named for their jagged edges, which looked like they had been cut with a type of scissors, “pinking shears.” Used to make zig-zag rifts in fabric, this tailors’ tool is what gave us the word. Not a flower then, a blade.