The Met Is Selling A Barbie Version Of Kacey Musgraves' Red Carpet Look

Another Met Gala has come and gone, and with it, one of the most entertaining red carpets we've seen in awhile. For all of us who didn't attend the big event or the amazing after parties, there is one way to experience The Met Gala's exuberant fashion despite not getting an actual invite: merch. Every big exhibit at the Met gets its own line of themed merchandise, but never in Met Gala history have we seen merch quite like this year's.
Let's get one thing straight: this isn't just any ol' line of gift shop merch. Instead of boring coffee table books and refrigerator magnets, you can find everything from custom t-shirts to sleep sets by some of fashion's most prominent designers. They're even selling Moschino Barbie dolls that look just like Kacey Musgraves on last night's pink carpet (casual).
So before you let The Met Gala become a distant memory, keep last night's outrageous style alive by getting your own piece of fashion prom. Ahead, peruse all the exclusive designer finds from The Met's gift shop.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.