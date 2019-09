The Met Is Selling A Barbie Version Of Kacey Musgraves' Red Carpet Look

Another Met Gala has come and gone, and with it, one of the most entertaining red carpets we've seen in awhile. For all of us who didn't attend the big event or the amazing after parties , there is one way to experience The Met Gala's exuberant fashion despite not getting an actual invite: merch. Every big exhibit at the Met gets its own line of themed merchandise, but never in Met Gala history have we seen merch quite like this year's.