Since no one's quite ready to say "'til next year" to the Met Gala just yet, we’re setting our sights on what happened after the museum closed its doors. Yup, we're talking about the infamous after parties — and with a handful of soirees for stars to choose from, celebs made sure to squeeze in a quick outfit change. Their style direction? A slightly toned-down but no less campy look for their second event of the night.