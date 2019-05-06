Exaggerated. Extravagant. Gaudy. Ironic. Kitschy. Tongue-in-cheek. These are some of the terms used to describe camp fashion. Consider Viktor & Rolf's meme gowns, Vaquera's oversized bath robes, and Chanel's supermarket set at its fall/winter 2014 show. But in all fairness, camp is also pretty subjective. What one person interprets as camp might not translate that way to someone else. It’s undoubtedly one of the Met Gala’s most open-ended themes to date, which should make this year’s red carpet looks all the more interesting.