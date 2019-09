Of course, camp fashion has reached well beyond the confines of fashion runways and magazine spreads. It's been a popular source of style inspiration on red carpets for decades. Take, for example, the infamous "meat dress" Lady Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Janelle Monáe is an equally prolific style icon whose wardrobe — from the tailored tuxedos to the school girl-inspired babydoll dresses — is bursting with camp motifs. And for the sake of a good throwback, who can forget Björk sporting a Marjan Pejoski swan dress — complete with an actual egg that she "hatched" — on the red carpet at the 2001 Academy Awards?