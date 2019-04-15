The Moschino x Sims Collection Is Peak ‘00s Nostalgia

Moschino is well-known for its nostalgia-fueled collaborations. In recent years, the Italian fashion house has created collections inspired by the likes of Barbie, My Little Pony, and Spongebob. For the brand’s SS19 collab, they teamed up with an unexpected collaborator: The Sims, that wildly-popular life simulation game from EA that we all grew up playing. Each Moschino x The Sims piece will make you reminisce about simpler times spent hunched over your PC, selecting outfits for your favorite characters.
“I love the idea of being able to imagine, design, and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe,” Scott shared in a press release. “That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters.”
The ready-to-wear line incorporates all the design touches we’ve come to expect from Moschino, like playful teddy bear graphics and lots of chain detailing. All the prints appear to be pixelated, giving the illusion that your clothes are actually part of a computer simulation. Basically, you’ll look like a video game avatar, but IRL. Trippy, isn’t it?
“With creative director Jeremy Scott at the helm, this fashion house is famous for its tongue-in-cheek designs and unapologetic aesthetic,” EA says on its website. “And, with the brand’s affinity for pop culture, The Sims provides a fabulous source of inspiration for a new collection.”
The 37-piece collection features dresses, pants, hoodies, tees, swimwear, and accessories for both men and women. Standouts include leggings featuring a pixelated denim pattern, a one-piece swimsuit plastered with those infamous plumbobs (the green diamonds floating above characters in The Sims universe), and an oversized T-shirt that looks like a computer-generated leather jacket.
Next year, EA will celebrate The Sims’ 20th anniversary, so it’s no wonder that Moschino is partnering with the game to pay homage to its iconic legacy. The entire collection is currently available now online and in select Moschino stores.
