The Moschino invitation was a black ballet slipper, so immediately we started thinking — what does the delicate and refined world of ballet look like through the eyes of master remixer and king of kitsch Jeremy Scott?
As soon as Kaia Gerber opened the spring 2018 show in a blue My Little Pony shirt and matching feathered tutu (topped with a studded black leather jacket), it all made sense — this wouldn't just be a regular evening at Swan Lake. There's nothing millennials love more than nostalgia, and it wouldn't be a Moschino collection without at least one hint to the '80s; this was your little sister going to ballet class, but also dancing along to Madonna's "Lucky Star" in front of the mirror. Not a girl, not yet a woman; a good girl whose version of rebellion includes a lot of chains and fishnet stockings, but also refuses to let go of her favorite childhood toys.
Between the My Little Pony oversized sweatshirt (perfect for sleeping, though we did see many people rocking the look at the show), the My Little Pony baby tees, and the My Little Pony handbag, Moschino definitely has all your childhood dreams on lock (so much, in fact, that the capsule collection is already available for purchase).
But, it wasn't just all '80s ballerinas. As the final model exited the runway and the audience was gearing itself for the finale, Anna Cleveland appeared dressed as a tulip, waltzing down the catwalk, showering the audience with oversized petals she was plucking off herself — and then a second show started! You know how after a ballet performance the audience throws flowers on the stage and the prima ballerinas are brought bouquets? Well, Scott took it upon himself to bring his own bouquet, literally, as Gigi Hadid walked, wrapped in gauzy white fabric, a giant red ribbon tied tight at her waist, and her torso surrounded with flowers. An encore for the ages.