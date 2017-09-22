As soon as Kaia Gerber opened the spring 2018 show in a blue My Little Pony shirt and matching feathered tutu (topped with a studded black leather jacket), it all made sense — this wouldn't just be a regular evening at Swan Lake. There's nothing millennials love more than nostalgia, and it wouldn't be a Moschino collection without at least one hint to the '80s; this was your little sister going to ballet class, but also dancing along to Madonna's "Lucky Star" in front of the mirror. Not a girl, not yet a woman; a good girl whose version of rebellion includes a lot of chains and fishnet stockings, but also refuses to let go of her favorite childhood toys.