Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online (as of 8 a.m. EST), and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and spans both menswear, womenswear and lifestyle products - think a fluffy teddybear wearing a T-shirt reading 'This Is Not A Moschino Toy.' Ahead, we've rounded up every. single. item. available - be quick, though, as the fanfare surrounding this collaboration is sure to mean most it of it will sell-out before lunchtime.
This article was originally published on April 15, 2018.
If you're obsessed with Coachella fashion, then you've probably heard of designer Jeremy Scott. Friend to the stars and 12-time Coachella attendee, the creative director of Moschino is known for his over-the-top aesthetic and just-as-extra celebrity clientele.
In an announcement made by model Gigi Hadid at Moschino’s annual Coachella party in April (see what we mean), it wasn't his casual #nipslip that made headlines — the areola has its own Instagram, by the way — but the news that Scott was revealed as H&M’s latest collaborator, with a capsule collection dropping on November 8.
For those familiar with Scott's work for Moschino and his namesake label, die-hard fans probably saw this one coming: Scott has admitted to designing an entire collection using fashion inspiration drawn from the music festival. In fact, he considers Coachella “the most glam hands-down.” Part of Scott’s motivation to work with H&M was his desire to reach younger fans that can't afford high-end fashion.
Of his reason for joining forces with the mega-retailer, Scott told Vogue, “This collaboration makes me feel like I’m able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes...and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a ‘lewk,’ I love that this is now something that will be affordable."
The designer made a name for himself while working with icons including Björk, Beyoncé, Madonna, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, and more, with his collections often inspired by American history and pop culture. Moschino’s fall/winter 2018 presentation, for example, was Scott's tongue-in-cheek take on an anti-Trump sentiment, where he questioned whether the late Jackie Onassis was an alien or an android.
In addition to Moschino, Scott has also collaborated with Adidas and Ugg, and he's the latest in the growing list of designers H&M has enlisted to produce one-off collections, including Alexander Wang, Maison Margiela, Jimmy Choo, and Versace.
Moschino x H&M will include womenswear and menswear, with prices ranging from $25 to $300. Last week, Scott shared a sneak peek of the campaign (a photo of Gigi Hadid, shot by Steven Meisel) on Instagram, writing "I created this collection as a gift to my fans." A second image featured models Imaan Hammam, Rianne Van Rompaey, Soo Joo, Vittoria Ceretti, and Stella Maxwell dressed head-to-toe in metallics, leather, and some over-the-top accessories (just look at those peace sign earrings).
Ahead of its launch on November 8, H&M has revealed the Moschino lookbook, and it's just what we expected. “The Moschino x H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection,” Scott told Vogue. Images feature models Dilone and Teddy Quinlivan, actress Bria Vinaite, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria, among many others. It's fun, camp, and 100% Moschino.
Click on to see the collection in its entirety, and be sure to visit this space on November 8 to get your hands on what's bound to be a sell-out offering.
