The H&M x Moschino Collaboration Has Finally Landed!

Shanon Lee, Channing Hargrove
Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online (as of 8 a.m. EST), and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and spans both menswear, womenswear and lifestyle products - think a fluffy teddybear wearing a T-shirt reading 'This Is Not A Moschino Toy.' Ahead, we've rounded up every. single. item. available - be quick, though, as the fanfare surrounding this collaboration is sure to mean most it of it will sell-out before lunchtime.
This article was originally published on April 15, 2018.
If you're obsessed with Coachella fashion, then you've probably heard of designer Jeremy Scott. Friend to the stars and 12-time Coachella attendee, the creative director of Moschino is known for his over-the-top aesthetic and just-as-extra celebrity clientele.
In an announcement made by model Gigi Hadid at Moschino’s annual Coachella party in April (see what we mean), it wasn't his casual #nipslip that made headlines — the areola has its own Instagram, by the way — but the news that Scott was revealed as H&M’s latest collaborator, with a capsule collection dropping on November 8.
For those familiar with Scott's work for Moschino and his namesake label, die-hard fans probably saw this one coming: Scott has admitted to designing an entire collection using fashion inspiration drawn from the music festival. In fact, he considers Coachella “the most glam hands-down.” Part of Scott’s motivation to work with H&M was his desire to reach younger fans that can't afford high-end fashion.
Of his reason for joining forces with the mega-retailer, Scott told Vogue, “This collaboration makes me feel like I’m able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes...and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a ‘lewk,’ I love that this is now something that will be affordable."
The designer made a name for himself while working with icons including Björk, Beyoncé, Madonna, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, and more, with his collections often inspired by American history and pop culture. Moschino’s fall/winter 2018 presentation, for example, was Scott's tongue-in-cheek take on an anti-Trump sentiment, where he questioned whether the late Jackie Onassis was an alien or an android.
In addition to Moschino, Scott has also collaborated with Adidas and Ugg, and he's the latest in the growing list of designers H&M has enlisted to produce one-off collections, including Alexander Wang, Maison Margiela, Jimmy Choo, and Versace.
Moschino x H&M will include womenswear and menswear, with prices ranging from $25 to $300. Last week, Scott shared a sneak peek of the campaign (a photo of Gigi Hadid, shot by Steven Meisel) on Instagram, writing "I created this collection as a gift to my fans." A second image featured models Imaan Hammam, Rianne Van Rompaey, Soo Joo, Vittoria Ceretti, and Stella Maxwell dressed head-to-toe in metallics, leather, and some over-the-top accessories (just look at those peace sign earrings).
Ahead of its launch on November 8, H&M has revealed the Moschino lookbook, and it's just what we expected. “The Moschino x H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection,” Scott told Vogue. Images feature models Dilone and Teddy Quinlivan, actress Bria Vinaite, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria, among many others. It's fun, camp, and 100% Moschino.
Click on to see the collection in its entirety, and be sure to visit this space on November 8 to get your hands on what's bound to be a sell-out offering.
1 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Teddy Bear Iphone Case
$49.99
2 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Shoulder Bag
$249.00
3 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
T-shirt With Printed Design
$39.99
4 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Faux Fur Coat
$299.00
5 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
T-shirt With Printed Design
$39.99
6 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Biker Jacket
$499.00
7 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Small Leather Shoulder Bag
$149.99
8 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Sweatshirt With Appliqués
$69.98
9 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Microfiber Bikini Briefs
$24.99
10 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Sweatshirt With Appliqués
$69.98
11 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Soft-cup Microfiber Bra
$34.99
12 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Embroidered Hooded Sweatshirt
$69.98
13 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Hooded Dress
$99.00
14 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patent Shoulder Bag
$129.00
15 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Clip Earrings
$49.99
16 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Earrings
$49.99
17 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Knee Socks
$24.99
18 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Necklace
$59.99
19 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Hooded Dress
$199.00
20 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
T-shirt With Printed Text
$24.99
21 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Clip Earrings
$34.99
22 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Thigh-high Boots
$349.00
23 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Belt
$199.00
24 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Necklace
$79.98
25 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Bib Overalls
$399.00
26 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Merino Wool Dress
$129.00
27 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Faux Fur Jacket
$299.00
28 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Baseball Dress
$99.00
29 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Dress
$399.00
30 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Denim Skirt With Buttons
$79.98
31 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Oversized Mesh Top
$99.00
32 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Embroidered Joggers
$79.98
33 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Skirt With Hood
$49.99
34 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Mesh-knit Merino Wool Dress
$129.00
35 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather And Chain Belt
$129.00
36 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Slides
$99.00
37 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Dog Collar And Leash
$129.00
38 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Padded Jacket For Dog
$99.00
39 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Round Leather Handbag
$249.00
40 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Jacket With Zip
$149.00
41 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Joggers With Appliqué
$129.00
42 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Leather Biker Jacket
$399.00
43 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Top With Appliqués
$129.00
44 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Rhinestone Denim Jacket
$199.00
45 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Asymmetric Bomber Jacket
$199.00
46 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Padded Jacket
$199.00
47 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Denim Bustier
$59.99
48 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Faux Fur Scarf
$69.98
49 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Rhinestone-covered Bustier
$199.00
50 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Off-the-shoulder Dress
$149.00
51 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Dress
$99.00
52 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Halterneck Top
$24.99
53 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Swimsuit
$59.99
54 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Oversized Dress
$79.98
55 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Swimsuit
$59.99
56 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Sequined Hooded Dress
$199.00
57 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Padded Skirt
$99.00
58 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Ankle-length Leather Pants
$349.00
59 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Bomber Jacket
$199.00
60 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Ankle-length Leather Pants
$349.00
61 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Pants
$119.00
62 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Round Wallet
$34.99
63 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Clip Earrings
$49.99
64 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Boots With Ankle Chains
$299.00
65 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Over-knee Boots
$399.00
66 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Leather Sleep Mask
$49.99
67 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Ankle Boots With Lacing
$249.00
68 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Short Top
$49.99
69 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Bracelet
$49.99
70 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Sequined Down Jacket
$399.00
71 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Embroidered Belt Bag
$69.98
72 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Color-block Down Jacket
$399.00
73 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Oversized Backpack
$249.00
74 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Jacquard-weave Bath Sheet
$49.99
75 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Jacquard-weave Bath Sheet
$49.99
76 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Silicone Iphone Case
$12.99
77 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
4-pack Pin Brooches
$17.00
78 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Mesh Scarf
$49.99
79 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Joggers With Appliqué
$79.98
80 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Loose Fit Denim Shorts
$69.98
81 of 81
Shop This
H&M x Moschino
Sequined Pants
$119.00
