Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online (as of 8 a.m. EST), and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and spans both menswear, womenswear and lifestyle products - think a fluffy teddybear wearing a T-shirt reading 'This Is Not A Moschino Toy.' Ahead, we've rounded up every. single. item. available - be quick, though, as the fanfare surrounding this collaboration is sure to mean most it of it will sell-out before lunchtime.