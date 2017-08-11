Fashion has flirted with the appeal of the ugly shoe many times, but was there ever a shoe as polarizing as Uggs? It Girls of the early-2000s loved them, while the Fashion Police loved to hate them. As for the rest of us? We embraced cozy toes just like Lindsay Lohan. At least, until they fell out of favor.
Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 collaboration with Ugg, however, is here to rekindle our obsession. As ugly/cute shoes continue to trend along with other early-aughts ephemera, it's only natural that Uggs make their return.
As creative director of Moschino, Scott has championed a cheeky aesthetic that riffs off pop culture: The designer has a penchant for turning the basic into luxury, as demonstrated by his kitschy salutes to McDonalds, The Powerpuff Girls, and even Barbie. While some of the styles promise to be "subtle," we're more interested in the over-the-top designs, which include boots heavily encrusted in floral crystals and gothic "Ugg Life" embroidery to Scott's signature flames.
“I was an undercover Ugg fan. They are so cozy and I love the way they look with pants and shorts,” Scott told WWD. "I loved classic tall boot because it’s so recognizable and very indicative of L.A. and Malibu. That was my first impression, of Kate Hudson and Britney Spears wearing them. There’s a sense of nostalgia for that era right now.”
The eight-piece limited-edition collection drops on September 13 and will feature styles for men, women, kids, and babies, WWD reports. The shoes will retail from $90 to $1,195 and will be available at Just One Eye, IntermixOnline.com, Serenella, Chuckies, and David Lawrence, in addition to select global retailers.
While UGG's website offers plenty of modern styles, it's wonderfully nostalgic and fun to see the brand return to the cheeky styles that defined the shoe's heyday. You always remember your first love, and Jeremy Scott is bringing us back, big time.
