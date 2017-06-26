9 Ugly Shoes You'll Want To Wear All Summer

Shoes have long been the vanguards of this aesthetic, as evidenced by the rise (and fall) of the Great Croc Empire of 2006. There are lots of reasons to wear "ugly" footwear, from a simple need for arch support to a deep-seeded desire to brand oneself as a member of the Fashion Elite — or at least a wannabe Berlin club kid. Either way, the options ahead are a surefire way to stand out in a sea of summer gingham and white, ruffled off-the-shoulder tops.