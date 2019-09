“I was thinking about immigration and illegal immigrants, or illegal ‘aliens’ when I was designing the collection,” Scott told Dazed . “I wanted to play with the idea of what an alien actually looks like. People in my country — some who have lived there since they were children, who have children of their own and are giving back to their communities, are getting evicted from the USA amidst fake news and hysteria. So I thought okay, I’m going to play a little on what an ‘alien’ supposedly looks like.”