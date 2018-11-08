Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online, and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and spans both menswear, womenswear and lifestyle products - think a fluffy teddybear wearing a T-shirt reading 'This Is Not A Moschino Toy.' Below, we've selected our favourite items - be quick, though, as the fanfare surrounding this collaboration is sure to mean a sell-out by lunchtime.
This article was originally published April 15, 2018.
If you are obsessed with Coachella fashion, you have heard of Coachella darling Jeremy Scott. Friend to the stars and 12-time Coachella attendee, the creative director of Moschino is known for his casual glam pieces.
In an announcement made by model Gigi Hadid at Moschino’s annual Coachella party, Scott was revealed as H&M’s latest collaborator. A more formal statement was reported Sunday in Vogue.
In the past, Scott has admitted to designing an entire collection using fashion inspiration drawn from Coachella. He calls the world’s largest music festival “the most glam hands-down.” Part of Scott’s motivation to work with H&M was his desire to reach younger fans that cannot afford high end fashion.
Scott told Vogue, “This collaboration makes me feel like I’m able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes...and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a ‘lewk,’ I love that this is now something that will be affordable."
The pop culture designer made a name for himself while working with icons including Björk, Beyoncé, Madonna, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga. His collections are often inspired by American history and what is going on in the world around us. Moschino’s fall/winter 2018 presentation was a cultural commentary on the state of American politics.
In addition to Moschino, Scott has also designed for Adidas and Ugg. He is the latest in the growing list of notable designers H&M has enlisted, including Alexander Wang, Maison Margiela, Jimmy Choo, and Versace.
Moschino x H&M will include womenswear and menswear, with casual and dressy pieces ranging from around £15 to £200. The collection stands to be a merge of the affordable fashion H&M shoppers have grown to expect, along with the trendy fashion Moschino is loved for.
