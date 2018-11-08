Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online, and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and spans both menswear, womenswear and lifestyle products - think a fluffy teddybear wearing a T-shirt reading 'This Is Not A Moschino Toy.' Below, we've selected our favourite items - be quick, though, as the fanfare surrounding this collaboration is sure to mean a sell-out by lunchtime.