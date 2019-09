According to H&M, Nyden's launch is a "smaller start-up" so there won't suddenly be /Nyden stores everywhere, the way we are used to seeing H&M's almost everywhere in the world. Talking to The Cut, Olsson explained that Nyden's audience is decidedly younger, savvier and interested in genuine brand experience. The "Netocrats" as he calls them, "[are] more sensitive than ever to credibility, authenticity, and personality. They’re also more sensitive than ever to exploitation of themselves or other people."