Targeted specifically to the millennial population, Nyden — which fuses the Swedish words "ny," meaning new; and "den," meaning it — will not follow a traditional business model. Headed by Oscar Olsson, who's worked at H&M since 2013, most recently as the head of their Innovation Lab, Nyde will work as a collaborative label of sorts. Olsson will work with select "tribe leaders" to create the collections. His first choices are the tattoo artist Doctor Woo, and the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace who starred in the original Swedish trilogy of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.