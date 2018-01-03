Following the recent success of H&M x Erdem's collaboration collection in November, the H&M Group has announced that it will unveil a new brand early this year called Nyden.
Targeted specifically to the millennial population, Nyden — which fuses the Swedish words "ny," meaning new; and "den," meaning it — will not follow a traditional business model. Headed by Oscar Olsson, who's worked at H&M since 2013, most recently as the head of their Innovation Lab, Nyde will work as a collaborative label of sorts. Olsson will work with select "tribe leaders" to create the collections. His first choices are the tattoo artist Doctor Woo, and the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace who starred in the original Swedish trilogy of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
According to H&M, Nyden's launch is a "smaller start-up" so there won't suddenly be /Nyden stores everywhere, the way we are used to seeing H&M's almost everywhere in the world. Talking to The Cut, Olsson explained that Nyden's audience is decidedly younger, savvier and interested in genuine brand experience. The "Netocrats" as he calls them, "[are] more sensitive than ever to credibility, authenticity, and personality. They’re also more sensitive than ever to exploitation of themselves or other people."
Though the exact launch date hasn't been revealed, clothes will be available through e-commerce, and immersive pop-up events. You can also sign up on the Nyden website for more information. Looks like a trip to Europe might be in order soon!
