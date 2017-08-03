H&M's New Brand Just Debuted Its First Campaign — & We Want Everything

Since the announcement that the H&M group would be expanding with Arket, a new brand aiming to democratize quality via widely accessible, well-made products designed to be worn and adored for a long time, we've been counting down until fall, when the first store opens in London. Following a teaser in June, on Thursday, Arket reveals its debut campaign showcasing the first collection, shot by photographer Zoe Ghertner and styled by Jodie Barnes. And as promised, Arket is delivering the Scandi-inspired everyday uniform we'd hoped for.
From cashmere knits to long-sleeved floral dresses, precision-fit denim, and the perfect trench, Arket's timeless "archive" collection offers a versatile foundation of products you'll want to wear again and again. These wardrobe essentials will be repeated through the seasons in varying materials, colors, and proportions to create an ideal everyday uniform. "Each item in the product family is intended to be a perfect version of itself — everything has earned its place on the shelf," a press release said.
Slightly more expensive than H&M — with prices ranging from around $45 to $130 — the higher price points indicate a commitment to creating beautiful clothes that are made in an ethical and socially responsible way. According to the release: "Sustainability has been a primary consideration in developing the Arket brand and naturally incorporated in all processes, from the choice of suppliers and materials to informing customers about how to care for their products to prolong their lifespan."
Before Arket officially opens, plot exactly which pieces you'll be snapping up with a glimpse at the brand's first campaign ahead.