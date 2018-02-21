We Dare You To Go Inside Gucci's Operating Room

Alas, the show was political in its own way, and in true Michele form, he kept it weird: Some models emerged carrying frighteningly realistic replicas of their own heads, while others cradled reptiles, such as a snake or a chameleon, and even carried a baby dragon — all of which, inspired by the "legend of the baby dragon in the jar," the true story of an author who staged the discovery of a baby dragon in his garage in Oxfordshire, England. It's like, if Harry Potter took mushrooms, became an influencer, walked a Gucci show, and made it back to Hogwarts — which has now relocated to Times Square — just in time for his Defense of The Dark Arts class.