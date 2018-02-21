A speedy procession of 90 models stepped out into the doctor's theatre, to a soundtrack of classical music punctuated with the sound of beeping monitors and footsteps on clinical flooring. The vast collection incorporated many of Alessandro Michele's house signatures. His geek chic, vintage-inspired aesthetic was enhanced with rich embroidery, dresses were coated with sequins and feathers, headscarves were printed with horses, while bags were detailed with tiger heads. There was much tailoring, including a coat that had been "spliced" and cultural references were as diverse as the fabrications used, from velvet to fur and just about everything in between.