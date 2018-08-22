“With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse,” Abloh said in a press release. “I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.” This is the first time Abloh has worked with a tennis dress, an unfamiliar fabric for Kanye West’s protégé, but says he was inspired by the ballet, resulting in the tutu-like skirt. To make sure Abloh’s Off-White collection was, in fact, fit for a queen, Nike created a custom dress form based on Williams’ body for the designer to use.