At Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh Brings Diversity To Paris Fashion Week

For starters, the Paris Fashion Week show's theme of Diversity will likely serve as the pinnacle and blueprint for any other high-tier designer stumped on just how to add the right kind of color to their collections. Along with the show notes came a coded map that showed where the models — predominantly people of color, including celebrity catwalkers Kid Cudi, Dev Hynes, and Playboi Carti — and their parents, came from. And then there was the front row: his longtime mentor and former employer Kanye West (with whom he shared a viral, tearful hug as he took his bow), Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and others. To complete the audience, Abloh invited local design students, wooed by free T-shirts, to help cushion the crowds along his gradient catwalk.