At Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh Brings Diversity To Paris Fashion Week

Most of the industry will be split on Abloh's debut: Those who are loyal to Jones — and whose roster of chosen streetwear icons, like Yohji Yamamoto, Helmut Lang, Raf Simons, etc., is already full — will take him to task on what he presented at Paris Fashion Week. But those others, perhaps the younger-generation seat-fillers, will continue to show him unconditional love (with their wallets or their knockoffs). What we know for sure, though, is this: It took Abloh only four years at his label, Off-White, to get to where he is now. While Louis Vuitton's spring 2019 menswear offering may not have said much to its legacy, it does mark a new beginning for the French luxury house. Like his rainbow-coloured Place Colette runway, the road ahead is very long.