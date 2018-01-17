At Off-White, A New Era Of Business Casual Begins

Aptly titled as such, models took to the runway in looks that spoke to the show's hybrid theme. Coat sleeves were removed, T-shirts were twisted and pinned to one side, ties were tugged away from the collars of slouchy button-up, a few sneakers made the cut, and, in typical Abloh quirk, some looks were even replete with additional outerwear in dry clean-esque plastic casing. Has uptown finally met downtown? With the sounds of Weezer overhead, Abloh's message was clear: Despite the trend of men who wear suits to abuse their power, thus tainting the idea of classic suiting altogether and turning the look into something more like a wolf in sheep's clothing, it's nothing a bit of tsuzjing — and some loosening up — can't fix.