Kim Jones Is Moving To Dior Homme

Update: On Monday, WWD reported Kim Jones would succeed Kris Van Assche as Dior Homme’s new artistic director, beginning April 1. He will show his first menswear collection for the label in June.
“I am deeply honored to join the house of Dior, a symbol of the ultimate elegance. I would like to warmly thank Bernard Arnault and Pietro Beccari for their trust in giving me this incredible opportunity,” Jones said in a statement. “I am committed to create a modern and innovative male silhouette built upon the unique legacy of the house.”
Rumors of Jones to Dior started earlier this month, when Business of Fashion speculated the English designer would be tasked with revamping the French house's menswear business. And given his success at Louis Vuitton — from a collaboration with Supreme to his exclusive partnership with Drake — we have a feeling Dior Homme is about to look a whole lot different.
This article was originally published on January 17, 2018.
The musical chairs of creative directors and fashion houses has never been more congested, and as of Wednesday, January 17, there are more designers than the fingers on a hand in need of a new
home gig. On Thursday, Kim Jones, artistic director of Louis Vuitton men's, will add his name to that list. The designer announced his departure, via WWD, which will take effect following his fall 2018 show in Paris. Cue the world's smallest violin playing for the hypebeasts across the globe.
But really, Jones departure signals the end of an era for the French maison. For the past six years, Jones, previously of British luxury goods label Dunhill, found the voice of Vuitton's men's line, adding to it his own personal flare for luxury fashion that cross-pollinates across high- and street-level trends. Jones was appointed by then-creative director Marc Jacobs in 2011, but his arguably strongest collections were those that happened most recently, from spring 2017 to now, which saw monogrammed chokers, a Supreme collaboration, and the revival of vintage motifs found on hundred-year-old trunks and cases.
"It has been a huge privilege to work with Kim," said Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Michael Burke, in a statement confirming the news. "His ability to set trends is impeccable, and his talent and determination have ensured that Louis Vuitton is firmly placed as the leading brand in luxury men’s wear today. All of us who have been fortunate to work with Kim wish him continued success in his next venture." Considering Jones can be lauded as the mastermind behind some of the brand's most successful and mainstream collaborations, he's absolutely right. Jones echoed the statement in an Instagram post where he thanked his Vuitton team and collaborators throughout the years.
The jury is still out on his next move, but Jones' departure only adds to the rumors that've already circulated the industry pipeline, which include possible jumps to Versace or Burberry. As for his replacement, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh's name has been thrown about, though he dismisses the speculations. Until the aforementioned brands, including Vuitton, are sorted, die-hard Jones stans will no doubt spend the next season flocking to the nearest boutiques and re-sale shops to cop the lasting pieces of his historic work. And we'll be watching closely to see what he does next.
