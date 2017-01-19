The Rumors Were True: Louis Vuitton x Supreme Is Happening

Jones' relationship with Supreme goes way back. "I used to work when I was at college unpacking boxes of Supreme at a company in London that distributed it when it was just starting out," he told WWD. "It’s something I’ve known all along in my life. I just feel that the strength of their graphic versus the strength of the Louis Vuitton graphic, and that kind of Pop Art feeling — it works together perfectly." How Louis Vuitton has related to the streetwear label, however, has been a little more fraught over the years: Let's not forget how, in 2000, the French fashion house sent Supreme a cease-and-desist letter for selling skateboards with a pattern very similar to its iconic monogram.