Story from Trend Tracker

We Warned You: Chokers For Men Are Here, Thanks To ASOS

Landon Peoples
Photo: MCV.
Update: So, men's chokers have, in fact, trickled down to fast fashion. You can now buy one (or a few) at ASOS. We don't want to say we told you so, but yes, the nostalgic necklace is fully coed now. Click through to see the trend that's sending Twitter into a tizzy (or to cop one of your own).

This story was originally published on July 17th, 2016.

Those of you watching Men's Fashion Month may have noticed something familiar on the runways. You know that necklace trend that celebrities (and their moms) are overexerting at the moment? The one from the '90s? Right, so chokers are the accessory of the moment, and it looks like very expensive neck-stranglers are happening in menswear for spring 2017.

Between Paris, London, New York, and Milan, chokers found their way to the necks of pretty boys in pretty clothes. And what you'll see in the slideshow ahead is evidence that they invaded the pages of lookbooks, too. They came in all shapes, sizes, and colors: collars, bandanas (a lot of them), chains, and more. Of course, trends have no gender these days, which is what makes them so versatile and, in turn, extends their shelf life in your closet. But man, this '90s thing is really wearing itself out.
Advertisement
1 of 18
The styling of this one is actually pretty accurate. The model wears a vintage The Misfits tee, and band member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein's signature accessory was indeed a studded choker.

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Conical Stud Choker Necklace, $22 $14, available at ASOS.
2 of 18
Because "real men" still wear pink, right?

ASOS Velvet Choker, $9, available at ASOS.
Advertisement
3 of 18
For those bandana bandits who prefer sleeker lines (and a solid bargain)...

ASOS Bandana Choker, $9.50 $2.50, available at ASOS.
4 of 18
What's better than one choker? Two, apparently.

ASOS 2 Pack Choker, $9.50, available at ASOS.
5 of 18
Look, if it's good enough for an It girl — it's good enough for your man.

ASOS Wrap Around Choker, $9.50, available at ASOS.
6 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Louis Vuitton
7 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of Dondup.
Dondup
Advertisement
8 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Damir Doma
9 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Pompilio.
Andrea Pompilio
10 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Gucci
11 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim.
3.1 Phillip Lim
12 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Canalli
Advertisement
13 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of Hardy Amies.
Hardy Amies
14 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Ann Demeulemeester
15 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.
Bottega Veneta
16 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Agi & Sam
17 of 18
Photo: Courtesy of Antonio Marras.
Antonio Marras
18 of 18
Photo: MCV.
Moncler Gamme Bleu
Advertisement

More from Trends