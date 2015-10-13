Seeing Double: Why We LOVE When Kim & Kris Dress Alike

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian West is mom Kris Jenner's favorite child — so much so, that they seem to have been spending a lot of time raiding each other's closets.
But, their #BFF-style approach to dressing hasn't always been that way. In fact, it's come with its fair share of sartorial disagreements; remember when Kim famously called out Kris for her pilgrim-esque dressing, texting her, "we need chic, tight dresses not this [Amish] shit anymore"? The world, too, has viciously critiqued their style: from Kim's pre-Kanye outfit selections and unconventional maternity clothes, to Kris' decision to, as many headlines have suggested, "dress way too young."
Nowadays, America's "first family" frequents the front row (and catwalks) of Fashion month, and their clothing choices are becoming more accepted — dare we say, praised. Kim and Kris, at least, are finally on the same page (like, the exact same page).
Just last week, Kim wrote not one — but two — posts on her eponymous website, dedicated solely to the subject of her mother copying her style. First came, "LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: KIM AND KRIS," in which the middle Kardashian recounted a series of items — from Balmain blazers to Saint Laurent frocks — that her mom has taken straight from her closet. "Every girl has that moment when they realize they are turning into their mother," she writes. "In this case, it was the moment when I realized my mom is turning into me LOL! I can't even be mad because she pulls it off so well."
Days later, Kris was spotted at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a familiar Balmain pantsuit. It was "perfect timing," as Kim said, and we couldn't agree more.
The thing is, this isn't your typical "Who wore it best?" nonsense. Instead, this mother-daughter duo proves that style is truly timeless; that whether you're 34 or 59, with the right tweaks, you can make any outfit you want to wear work. There are tons of reasons we're fascinated by Kim and Kris (and the rest of their fashionable family), but their penchant for dressing alike — and supporting each other while cracking a few jokes along the way — is currently at the top of the list. Ahead, we rounded up six of matching looks that take "like mother, like daughter" extremely literally.
