Drake Just Set the Vibe For Your Summer Wardrobe

Though it doesn't feature nearly as many fashion references as, say, his verse in Migos' Versace (or even name-drop Louis Vuitton at all), "Signs" does include a shout-out to model Winnie Harlow (" Yeah, you want a supermodel pose like mi real friend Winnie)." Instead, the lyrics are meant to set the scene for sipping some bubbly in-style — because who else would you trust to tell you what to wear on the occasion that you want to drink champagne all day other than, well, Champagne Papi himself?