Drake Just Set the Vibe For Your Summer Wardrobe

This summer, it's all about the L-V.
On Wednesday, Drake took to Instagram to announce his latest song, inspired by designer Kim Jones' spring/summer 2018 men's collection for Louis Vuitton. Titled “Signs,” the potential song of the summer premiered at 8:30 a.m. this morning at the label's presentation in Paris. Sadly, Drake was not present. But, seated front row were Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, and Tyga — so even if we didn't get a Drizzy turtleneck moment, we did still get a glimpse of King Gold Chains giving his island best.
Though it doesn't feature nearly as many fashion references as, say, his verse in Migos' Versace (or even name-drop Louis Vuitton at all), "Signs" does include a shout-out to model Winnie Harlow ("Yeah, you want a supermodel pose like mi real friend Winnie)." Instead, the lyrics are meant to set the scene for sipping some bubbly in-style — because who else would you trust to tell you what to wear on the occasion that you want to drink champagne all day other than, well, Champagne Papi himself?
Drake’s friend and Louis Vuitton creative director Kim Jones told Vogue that he sent the rapper a few pictures of the collection. What happened next is the floaty melody that, as the chorus says, is "easy, easy, easy, easy.” Easy — according to what Jones sent down the runway — means lightweight trench coats, beaded necklaces (which up-close are actually made from multiples of Vuttion’s clover design strung together), leather bike shorts, Hawaiian prints, and sandals worn with socks. According to Vogue, Jones was inspired “by an atlas of the world’s most remote islands.”
Summer ’17, here we come. Cue Drake's "Fancy."
You can listen to the song below around the 3:35 mark.
