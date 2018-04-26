"I think you have to always be confident. Even I struggle from time to time, I’m like, How am I going to do this? I have to continue to almost force myself to be confident, because doubt and fear are things that you just don’t want. They don’t help you, so you don’t need them. That's one thing I feel like can really help people. With going to college to play a sport, or going to college to stop playing, whatever it may be, just continue to believe in it and believe in yourself."