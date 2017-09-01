Serena Williams Has Reportedly Gone Into Labor

Congratulations might be in order very, very soon. Serena Williams is reportedly in labor, according to local West Palm Beach, FL. news station CBS12, at St. Mary's Medical Center.
The website reported that Williams, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, checked into the hospital on August 30 and that the "entire first floor cleared, no one can get in without going through security." CBS12 also reported that Williams was induced on August 31. (Refinery29 has reached out to Williams' representative for confirmation, but has not heard back.)
Williams announced she was pregnant with her first child back in April after accidentally Snapchatting a shot of her pregnant belly. Williams later admitted to Vanity Fair that she was so shocked she took six pregnancy tests to confirm it was true. "Oh my God, this can’t be — I’ve got to play a tournament," Williams told Vanity Fair of her thoughts that night. "How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."
It should be noted, Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open, once again proving she's absolute queen. And pretty great at throwing baby showers. Seriously, more of these celebrations should include poodle skirts.
The expectant pair hasn't announced the sex of their baby, but during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ohanian said the couple has a hunch. "[Serena] remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."
While the news that Williams is in labor hasn't been officially confirmed it hasn't stopped people from congratulating the tennis great. The U.S. Open even tweeted, "
#HelloSeptember and soon to be hello to a new baby!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017
Sending our best wishes to @serenawilliams who is reportedly in labor! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IX3jHN29yK
