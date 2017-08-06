Pregnant goddess and all-around amazing human Serena Williams had a baby shower this weekend, and it was as great as you imagine it would be. The tennis superstar celebrated with her celebrity pals at a 1950s-themed party, complete with jukebox, an old truck, and period clothing.
In attendance were sister Venus and friends Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, LaLa, and Angie Beyince. Everyone was decked out in their '50s best — poodle skirts, hair bandanas, and saddle shoes. The party was even hashtagged #ShakeRattleandRoll2017. "When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back," Williams wrote on Instagram. Talk about #SquadGoals.
Advertisement
Williams, 35, is expecting her first child with fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34.
The bash was held inside what appeared to be a diner with a black and white checkerboard floor. Ciara and Venus posed by the jukebox, Ciara showing off her poodle skirt and Venus rocking a floppy red sun hat.
Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner ???#ShakeRattleRoll2017 pic.twitter.com/TywQrr6Dtk— Ciara (@ciara) August 5, 2017
Outside, the crew posed with the shiny red truck, as only celebrities can. Kelly Rowland checked her lipstick in the side view mirror.
And Ciara, LaLa, and Rowland look fierce AF in their '50s garb. LaLa called their friendship a "forever type thing" in her Instagram caption.
And, oh yeah, the mom-to-be also looked like she had a blast in her bright yellow poodle skirt, boogieing on the dance floor with Ciara and Venus.
O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleRoll2017 pic.twitter.com/ATsdGLZwjq— Ciara (@ciara) August 6, 2017
The expectant pair hasn't announced the sex of their baby, but on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ohanian said the couple has a hunch. "[Serena] remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement