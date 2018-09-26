Serena Williams Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends & No One Has Noticed

It's safe to say that Serena Williams is winning. She's got a clothing line. She's standing up for women on and off the court. She's definitely winning at motherhood — have you seen her adorable daughter? — and now, after years in the spotlight, she's still winning the red carpet beauty game.
In fact, TMZ reported back in March that the tennis star filed to trademark the name Aneres, which could potentially be a beauty line. Given Williams' love of big hair, pretty lipstick, and dope manicures on and off the court, we have a feeling that it's going to be good. While we're waiting (with baited breath) on more news — and hopefully product details — let's take a look at Williams' tried and true beauty go-tos.