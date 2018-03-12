These days, our favorite celebrities are multi-hyphenate megastars. Most of the biggest names in Hollywood do far more than what's listed on their IMDb bios: Some dip their toes into the restaurant business, others publish New York Times best-sellers, and more and more are starting to build their own beauty empires. Now, joining the ranks of David Beckham, Rihanna, and Drew Barrymore in the latter category, is Serena Williams.
It's hard for Williams not to be the best at whatever she does. Just six months after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., she's in the midst of staging her official comeback on the court. But the all-star athlete isn't just looking to dethrone her competitors in the sports arena. According to TMZ, Williams is well on her way to taking over the beauty world, too.
Advertisement
Back in January, Williams filed to trademark the name "Aneres" — "Serena" spelled backwards — for, apparently, a well-rounded cosmetics line. (This isn't the first time she's filed to trademark the brand name, either; she did so twice before — once in January 2016 and before that in May 2003 — for an apparel line.) According to the official trademark records, Williams' cosmetics collection could include a variety of products, like skin care, makeup, perfumes, body care, hair care, watches, jewelry, cosmetic bags, makeup brushes, even hair pins and backpack charms.
The possibilities are wide open at the moment, but we're crossing our fingers for the ultimate in sweat-proof foundation and post-workout dry shampoo. Considering she's a self-proclaimed perfectionist, we don't doubt Williams will make all the right plays.
We've reached out to Serena Williams for comment and will update this post when we know more.
Advertisement