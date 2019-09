Speaking of the style tycoon , his wife had a hand in the product creation for House 99, naturally. Considering she launched her own straight-off-the-runway makeup collection with Estée Lauder in 2016 , we're not surprised she helped her husband lead the pack for what we can expect to be a wildly successful men's collection. According to WWD , there probably wouldn't be a few products in the line if it weren't for Victoria's suggestions. “Whatever she was using I knew it would be the best,” Beckham told the publication. “But the majority of the products that I used literally came from Victoria’s side of the cabinet ."