The Coolest Drugstore Beauty Launches You're Going To Want In 2018

Every new year, we can expect a few things to happen: the commencement of Dry January, a barrage of new members at Equinox, and kitchens stuffed with freezer-burned holiday leftovers. And while the thought of all the above might turn you into a hermit from December 31 on, there is always something to look forward to: new drugstore products.
By the start of the 2018, expect to see new formulations and rad packaging at all your favorite affordable retailers — including micellar water for your hair, skin care that might actually soothe your sensitive skin, and foundations so long-lasting, you could probably sleep in 'em (but don't).
Ahead, we've rounded up the best new makeup, skin, and hair products coming to a drugstore near you.