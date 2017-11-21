Opening the fridge on the day after a holiday meal is hands down our favorite part of the entire four-day weekend. Why? Because when you open that door, staring back at you from behind tin foil, plastic wrap, and tupperware lids are all the makings of a second feast. Maybe, like Ross, you've got the ultimate sandwich that has to be assembled just right. Or, maybe your family turns the aftermath of last night into some entirely new dishes. But this year, we've got something better than Aunt Peggy's turkey tetrazzini. (Does anyone actually know what that is, anyway?)
We turned a fridge-full of leftovers into a full-on brunch feast. There's no need to wait until lunch to dig right back into last night's food. In fact, we're making brunch a whole new tradition. From leftover-dough breakfast hand-pies, to sweet-potato waffles, to stuffing shakshuka, we've got everything you need to see last night's dinner in a whole new morning light.
Ahead, find six easy recipes for a post-holiday brunch. Aunt Peggy's turkey tetrazzini will just have to wait.