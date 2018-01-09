We've covered a feast of new launches dropping in 2018 — and there's a lot more to look forward to on the celebrity front. And in between Gigi Hadid's jet-setter makeup collection and Rihanna's universally flatting red lip, there is one more A-lister taking a piece of the beauty pie: David Beckham.
Starting in March, L'Oréal will launch a freestanding brand created by and for Beckham called House 99. Two years in the making, this 13-product collection offers sleek, simple products that look like they belong in the pages of GQ. But don't be fooled. These body, skin, and hair grooming essentials are made for all men — even the ones who aren't married to beauty and fashion icons like Victoria Beckham.
Speaking of the style tycoon, his wife had a hand in the product creation for House 99, naturally. Considering she launched her own straight-off-the-runway makeup collection with Estée Lauder in 2016, we're not surprised she helped her husband lead the pack for what we can expect to be a wildly successful men's collection. According to WWD, there probably wouldn't be a few products in the line if it weren't for Victoria's suggestions. “Whatever she was using I knew it would be the best,” Beckham told the publication. “But the majority of the products that I used literally came from Victoria’s side of the cabinet."
Even the name pulls inspiration from Beckham's 19-year marriage to the fashion designer. While "House" refers to Beckham's hope of creating a community of grooming enthusiasts with tools that'll help them evolve their look, the "99" symbolises his personal and career success in the year 1999. Not only is it the year Manchester United (his soccer team until 2003) won the treble, but it's also the year his first son, Brooklyn Beckham was born, and the year he and Victoria were married.
So, what can you expect from House 99? Count moisturiser, beard balm, tattoo moisturiser with SPF 30 (one of Beckham's personal faves), shaving cream (in foam and stick form), shampoo, conditioner, and a shaping pomade on the list. But unlike many of the male grooming products on the market right now, the packaging has a black and white aesthetic that is certainly less gendered. And it fits: Minimalist chic is the Beckham M.O., after all.
You can get your hands on House 99 products exclusively at Harvey Nichols on 1st February 2018. The collection will be rolling out to other British retailers from 1st March.
