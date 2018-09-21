A Guide To Brooklyn Beckham's Dainty, Dad-Inspired Tattoos

This story was originally published on April 2, 2017.
David Beckham has quite an extensive body art collection — one that spans more than 40 tattoos starting from his neck all the way down to his legs. So it makes sense then that his 19-year-old son, Brooklyn, has already started to build a supply of his own.
In fact, over the last year (since his 18th birthday), the celeb offspring has accumulated over 20 — and though many are small, none are insignificant. His first? A nod to his famous father's own controversial design from legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.
Ahead, we've compiled a road map to most tattoos he's gotten — just in case you needed more proof the young star is morphing into his dad.