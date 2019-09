24 Of The Best & Worst Celebrity Tattoos

In a world full of clichéd ink, a passage by your favorite German writer that sums up your personal philosophy to you is pretty special. This is a passage by Rainer Maria Rilke that roughly translates to: Confess to yourself in the deepest hour of the night whether you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. Dig deep into your heart, where the answer spreads its roots in your being, and ask yourself solemnly, Must I write?”Gaga said , “I had this tattooed on my arm so that every single day I would be reminded that my gift is songwriting and I have to do it. It’s not an option. It’s like breathing.”