Update: Need some good news on this hump day? We just learned that Gigi Hadid's Jetsetter Palette is launching at Ulta Beauty earlier than expected — as in, right now.
A rep for the brand tells Refinery29 that the palette wasn't expected to hit the Ulta site until this weekend, but due to high demand, the launch was moved up. So now you can grab Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette today by following this link. The fact that it immediately sold out in the U.K. is proof: Don't wait on this one.
This story was originally published on October 8, 2017.
Update: It's finally here: a flat lay of the open Jetsetter makeup palette that Gigi Hadid has created for her Maybelline collab. The California-born model loves a natural look, so it's no surprise that everything in this all-in-one palette is very wearable. (And downright gorgeous!) According to the IG post, the palette is packed with eyeshadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara, lip balm, and brushes — and it's still under $30! It won't be launching for another week in the U.S., but it dropped at Boots UK today and instantly sold out.
The only downside? It appears that the palette comes with two concealer shades that will only work on light to medium skin tones, leaving a large portion of individuals with shades they simply can't use. No official word yet on shades, or any other details about the palette, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.
The palette will be available stateside at Ulta next week. And for $29 price tag, plus the model endorsement — we're guessing they won't stay stocked for more than a few mere minutes.
Update: Gigi Hadid doesn't see the purpose in making people wait. Earlier this week, the model took to Instagram to tease her first-ever makeup collection with Maybelline, but didn't say what exactly would be included. Now that we've finally had time to absorb the news, the brand announced on Instagram that the new product would be dropping tomorrow — and it comes in the form of a "Jetsetter" makeup palette.
No word on what's inside the elusive palette, but if it's meant for people always on the go (like Hadid, natch), we'd be willing to wager it'll be packed with all the essentials. Luckily we only have to wait one day to find out.
Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Eva Mendes will soon have some more competition in the celebrity beauty range stakes. Famed catwalker Gigi Hadid has just announced that she's planning a collaboration with Maybelline, who recently partnered with beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell.
The supermodel and the beauty brand both teased the Gigi x Maybelline collection on social media, but beyond that, details are few. According to 22-year-old Hadid, seen posing behind a colorful array of shadows, pencils, and lipsticks, the collaboration was a "year in the making" and is "coming soon."
Maybelline, meanwhile, has unveiled a nifty "GH" logo and a split-second shot of what appears to be a creamy rose-hued lipstick.
A dedicated site for the collaboration turns up some additional info. It'll be released in 13 days (that's the October 21-22 weekend), and will include a bright coral powder blush stamped with Hadid's initials. Fans can also sign up to be notified when the collection drops.
It's also worth noting that Maybelline's promo video features a peach and blush color scheme — a hint, perhaps, of the packaging to come? The butterflies dangling in the background of Hadid's photo, which Maybelline also shared, may also hold a clue. The Maybelline video shows the "GH" logo transforming into a shimmering, multicolored foil which echoes the iridescent effect of a butterfly's wings.
And now that we've really fallen down the rabbit hole, please enjoy this photo of Hadid in a butterfly-inspired costume for last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Of course, a sometimes a butterfly is just a butterfly. Based on the Gigi x Maybelline site, we can at least count on soft peachy and coral hues being involved. Beyond that, we'll just have to wait and see.
