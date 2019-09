This New Drugstore Collection Was Designed To Flatter All Skin Tones

Ready to start with a bang? Maybelline just dropped a four-piece collection in collaboration with beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell , which the pair shared early exclusively with Refinery29. Mitchell had one all-important goal while creating the collection: That each piece would flatter every single one of her 2 million followers. "When I created this collection I wanted to make sure that it was completely inclusive and that anyone could wear it, no matter their skin tone," Shayla told R29. "Being a woman of color and hearing from my followers every day, I never want anyone to be left out."