This New Drugstore Collection Was Designed To Flatter All Skin Tones

The end of summer tends to bring up an array of mixed feelings. It marks the slow, chilly descent into fall, the start of a new school year, and the end of summer Fridays. On the bright side, it also signals an onslaught of new drugstore launches — and if this year has been any indication, this month's loot will be legendary.
Ready to start with a bang? Maybelline just dropped a four-piece collection in collaboration with beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell, which the pair shared early exclusively with Refinery29. Mitchell had one all-important goal while creating the collection: That each piece would flatter every single one of her 2 million followers. "When I created this collection I wanted to make sure that it was completely inclusive and that anyone could wear it, no matter their skin tone," Shayla told R29. "Being a woman of color and hearing from my followers every day, I never want anyone to be left out."
This isn't the first time Mitchell has teamed up with the drugstore makeup powerhouse. You might remember her campaign for the brand's The Colossal Big Shot Mascara that launched earlier this year. After falling in love with the mascara, she decided to create three new shades as part of her collection with the brand.
Curious to see the result of Shayla and Maybelline's collaboration? Keep scrolling to peep the entire collection.