The power of makeup is endless, but the most impressive aspect lies in its ability to transform — then wash right off. Not to sound like a broken record, but fall is one of the best times to try something new and, as you already know, makeup is the easiest path to get there.
You've probably done a few product updates already, or maybe even a full-blown makeup haul to ready yourself for the colder weather, but regardless of scale, now is the time to experiment with what you have. We're imitating our fresh autumn looks straight from what the pros have been posting on Instagram. Why? A few scrolls through the perfectly-curated pages of our favorite celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists and we're inspired to get in front of a mirror and paint ourselves a burgundy lip, metallic lid, or monochromatic look.
To help you find your fall look, our editors have picked their favorites, ahead. From the bare-faced and glow-obsessed, to the lover of unexpected eyeshadow, there's something for everyone.