Gigi Hadid has just announced that she's planning a collaboration with makeup giant Maybelline. The model and the beauty brand both teased the Gigi x Maybelline collection on social media, but beyond that, details are few. According to 22-year-old Hadid, seen posing behind a colourful array of shadows, pencils, and lipsticks, the collaboration was a "year in the making" and is "coming soon."
Maybelline, meanwhile, has unveiled a nifty "GH" logo and a split-second shot of what appears to be a creamy rose-hued lipstick.
A dedicated site for the collaboration turns up some additional information. It'll be released the weekend of October 21, and will include a bright coral powder blush stamped with Hadid's initials. Fans can also sign up to be notified when the collection drops.
It's also worth noting that Maybelline's promo video features a peach and blush colour scheme — a hint, perhaps, of the packaging to come? The butterflies floating in the background of Hadid's photo, which Maybelline also shared, may also hold a clue. The Maybelline video shows the "GH" logo transforming into a shimmering, multicoloured foil, perhaps inspired by the iridescent effect of a butterfly's wings.
And now that we've really fallen down the rabbit hole, please enjoy this photo of Hadid in a butterfly-inspired costume at last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Of course, a sometimes a butterfly is just a butterfly. Based on the Gigi x Maybelline site, we can at least count on soft peachy and coral hues being involved. Beyond that, we'll just have to wait and see.
