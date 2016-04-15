Another celeb is getting in on the beauty game — but don't worry, this time her name doesn't rhyme with "dashian." Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, a.k.a. chic-to-death fashion designer, a.k.a. collaborator with all beautiful things (including David Beckham), is launching a makeup collection with Estée Lauder.
The limited-edition line will launch in September at select retailers, according to a statement from the company. In the past, the fashion designer has collaborated with Nails Inc. on two nail polishes, but an entire range of makeup is a first.
"This feels like the perfect makeup partnership for me and my brand," Beckham said in a statement. "I had long admired Estée Lauder the woman, and the powerful brand that she created, so I am excited to offer both of our customers this makeup range and play a small part in her vision for women."
Estée Lauder, for its part, says it chose Beckham because of her "passion for beauty," as well as her "understanding of what women want, and a commitment to making women look and feel their most beautiful."
No word yet on what the collection will look like. Given Beckham's penchant for all-black ensembles and natural makeup looks, we're expecting plenty of nude hues, a killer mascara, and some jet-black eyeliner. We wouldn't hate a contouring kit either. (Have you seen her cheekbones?)
