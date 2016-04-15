Estée Lauder, for its part, says it chose Beckham because of her "passion for beauty," as well as her "understanding of what women want, and a commitment to making women look and feel their most beautiful."



No word yet on what the collection will look like. Given Beckham's penchant for all-black ensembles and natural makeup looks, we're expecting plenty of nude hues, a killer mascara, and some jet-black eyeliner. We wouldn't hate a contouring kit either. (Have you seen her cheekbones?)