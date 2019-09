Another celeb is getting in on the beauty game — but don't worry, this time her name doesn't rhyme with "dashian ." Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, a.k.a. chic-to-death fashion designer, a.k.a. collaborator with all beautiful things (including David Beckham), is launching a makeup collection with Estée Lauder.The limited-edition line will launch in September at select retailers, according to a statement from the company. In the past, the fashion designer has collaborated with Nails Inc. on two nail polishes , but an entire range of makeup is a first."This feels like the perfect makeup partnership for me and my brand," Beckham said in a statement. "I had long admired Estée Lauder the woman, and the powerful brand that she created, so I am excited to offer both of our customers this makeup range and play a small part in her vision for women."