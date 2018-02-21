The Flower Beauty Products Our Editors Can't Get Enough Of

Finding low-maintenance, budget-friendly beauty inspiration from Hollywood celebrities can be tricky. We know damn well that even if they go to the drugstore to buy makeup wipes, that balmy, red lipstick on their off-duty days isn't often under $10, and the three eyeshadows that were mixed to deliver that smoldering smoky eye at the Golden Globes don't come wrapped in plastic seals. Stars will never be exactly like us — except, maybe, for Drew Barrymore.
Not only does she put her makeup on while riding the subway, but she's also
lazy crafty like the rest of us and sometimes sleeps in her makeup for the perfect "smudgy" effect. Even better, she has her own beauty collection, Flower Beauty, that lets everyone achieve the effortless beauty look she nails every single day. So, in honor of her birthday this month, we're sharing our editors' favorite Flower Beauty products, ahead.