10 Times Serena Williams Won The Beauty Game

I'm usually not the self-satisfying type, but I can't front: I'm pretty proud to be the first person who spotted Serena Williams' pregnancy announcement selfie here at the New York City Refinery29 offices. Granted, I only heard because a friend sent me a Snapchat screenshot, but still. I feel like I'm among the first in the world to bear witness to baby GOAT (as coined by Andy Roddick himself) in the flesh.
Williams, who's engaged and expecting with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, is already a miraculous being — just in case her number of wins on the tennis court weren't enough proof for you — but the fact that she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open while carrying her first child?! I can't even walk a city block without tripping over my own two feet.
While we don't know the gender of Williams' little champ just yet, there is something that we do know. That kid has a whole ton of style and beauty inspo to glean from, right at home. From her nails to her hair to the on-court outfits that she designs, Williams is always on point. And if the kid isn't into all of that? Let's face it: Baby GOAT has some big Nikes to fill first, anyway. (Just think of the baby tennis rackets we'll soon be seeing!)
To help celebrate, we've rounded up some of Williams' winning look, ahead.