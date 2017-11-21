10 Powerful Women Who Honed Their Skills Through Sports

Things I remember: coming back from a few bad plays with my doubles partner and co-captain; the focus it required not to let my nerves interrupt my focus; tamping down on my fury that the other team was mis-calling bad shots (a.k.a. cheating) during the sets; and the sheer joy I felt at making my coach, my team, and myself really proud. I navigated a kaleidoscope of emotions, both positive and negative, and came out whole, and even victorious at the end of it.