Young Girls Are Dropping Out Of Sports — Here’s Why It’s A Problem

Though their stories are all unique, what these women have in common is the ability to translate the lessons they learned from sports into their professional and personal lives — and come out stronger because of them. It’s a skill Refinery29’s own cofounder and executive creative director Piera Gelardi has also cultivated. Playing soccer in middle school and high school, and being an avid skier, helped Gelardi build a perseverance that, in turn, built a globally recognized brand. As she puts it, “Learning from your mistakes and picking yourself up when you literally or figuratively fall down definitely sets you up for dealing with the natural successes and failures of life.” And when it comes to resisting the urge to overlook sports and prioritize something else, Gelardi is the first to admit it can be a real challenge. “I remember coming back from away games well after my whole family had eaten dinner and still having homework to do,” she says. But the key is sticking with it, even if becoming a professional athlete is not on your radar. “It’s like learning a language; it trains your brain differently even if you don't end up using it. You learn skills you keep with you for a lifetime. I don’t know how else you learn some of the skills that you learn from sports.”