Misty Copeland On Trolls, Therapy & The Fouettés That Went Viral

Being the face of ballet also means occasionally dealing with internet trolls who feel licensed to give their opinions on her performances. "You have to be mentally strong, have your emotions in check, and know when to let it go and rein it in," she says. Keeping her distance from reviews is one way she prioritizes mental health, but she's also a big believer in therapy. "There are sports therapists that are incredible," she says. "[They] just allow you to kind of go there and visit all the things, that may be your insecurities, that creep in and just embrace them and not be something that can weigh you down or tear you apart when you need to perform," she says.