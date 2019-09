Misty Copeland On Trolls, Therapy & The Fouettés That Went Viral

In 2014, Copeland became the first ballet dancer to be sponsored by Under Armour , putting her on a roster with elite athletes like Steph Curry and Lindsey Vonn. "We're all underdogs in some way, yet we're in the top of our fields," she says. While Copeland is a sponsored athlete, she's also an artist — although with ballet the titles can get blurred. "We're expected to be these incredible athletes, then people think we're machines," she says. "At the same time, we have to be this amazing actress on stage." But, she says having the platform as a spokesperson has allowed her to show people the mistakes and behind-the-scenes moments that don't make it to the stage. "We're all human beings, and we fall, we fail, and we get back up and it makes us stronger," she says.