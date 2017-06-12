The Damaging Stereotype Dancers Are Tired Of Fighting

Tesfagiorgis says she feels like all body types are embraced at Ailey, although she recognizes that that's unique. "It's not about image, it's about the health and condition of your body to be prepared for what work is calling for," she says. Seeing diverse bodies celebrated in elite dance companies might help younger dancers realize that they can become a professional dancer, even if they don't look exactly like everyone else, McLaren adds. But even so, it's still extremely rare to see a professional dancer with a body that could be categorized as plus-size.