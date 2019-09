The Damaging Stereotype Dancers Are Tired Of Fighting

For starters, there should be more awareness in dance schools about nutrition and body image, says Rachel Fine , MS, RD, CSSD, CDN, a dietitian who works specifically with dancers. "Many dance schools still haven't established nutrition as part of the curriculum from credentialed sources," Fine says. Perhaps if dancers grew up knowing how to take care of their bodies in a healthy way, that could make them less susceptible to the pressure around body image, she says. According to McLaren, having a positive relationship with food and her body is what fuels her as a dancer and an athlete. "I know I have to love my body in order to be able to use my body as an instrument," she says. "The happiest dancers are the ones that have really learned how to take care of their bodies and minds."