The Damaging Stereotype Dancers Are Tired Of Fighting

The happiest dancers are the ones that have really learned how to take care of their bodies and minds.
"I wish more people knew what it felt like to actually dance. I'm not referring to the difficulty of learning a technique or a combination. I mean the part that comes after everything clicks. When your most focused mind, your most moldable body, and your truest spirit all intertwine at their highest level. That point will look different for everyone, of course, but I wish everyone could attempt to reach it at least once. It can literally feel like flying." - Fana Tesfagiorgis, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater