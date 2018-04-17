With that ongoing problem in mind, do you have any advice for women who might be interested in getting into climbing, but find the gym intimidating?

"Climbing can be very social or you can choose not to be social. It’s very therapeutic. It really relaxes you. And it’s exercise, so you’re getting to work out, but also it’s a way of finding balance: You need a lot of physical strength but also mental strength in climbing. As you improve in climbing, your love for it increases ... As you get stronger, it’s like you’re competing against yourself, seeing how far you can go ... It’s not a competition against someone else, necessarily. It’s like, 'If I’m on V3 right now, let me try this V4 and see what I can do.' Once you get it, it’s the most satisfying feeling ever."