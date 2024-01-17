“You’re going to be collecting a data set for what you actually wear,” Lee says. “This acts as a sort of catalogue to track what you’re really, really wearing, so you can enjoy your clothes in a new way and discover any wardrobe gaps that still exist.” Of course, by pausing all buys for 75 days while you thoroughly sift through your wardrobe, you’ll also notice the pieces you find yourself wishing you had in your wardrobe time and again (rather than impulse buying something you don’t need for one specific occasion, or to suit one mood).